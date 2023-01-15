Cold Sunday Night; Clouds Increase, Milder MLK Day

by Ben Lang

Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s. Clouds increase MLK Day. However, the chance for rain remains low, with only stray, brief, and light showers possible. Despite more cloud-cover, temperatures trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night lows only fall into the 50s. Tuesday features a better chance for rain, but mainly in the form of scattered showers. Wednesday remains mainly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers during the day.

Rain and storm chances look highest Wednesday night and Thursday next week. Another storm system sends a cold front into Alabama at that time. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time, but cannot be ruled out either. The storm prediction center may ultimately introduce a severe weather risk area in Alabama Wednesday or Thursday. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days.

Friday looks mainly dry with some sunshine as Thursday’s storm system departs. Another developing system brings more rain to Alabama next Saturday and potentially Sunday. This system may only bring rain due to a lack of instability. Temperatures may only rise into the low 60s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 40s each night.