Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman.

WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church.

Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarships, leadership and talent in young women.

Last year, over $32,000 in scholarship money were awarded to the contestants.

The winner will advance to national program, which is held in Mobile every year, where they give away over $130,000 in cash tuition scholarships.

In addition to rehearsals, the contestants this week will participate in a host of activities in the Capital City. Preliminaries start Friday night at Frazer Church with the finals Saturday night.

To learn more about DYW or to purchase tickets to the programs, click here.