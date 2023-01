by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue at about 2:48PM today. That’s where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The location is west of Fairground Road, not far from Garrett Coliseum.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died.

Police haven’t released the man’s name.