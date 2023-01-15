President Biden Approves Federal Tornado Aid for Autauga and Dallas Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden has declared a major disaster in Alabama and made federal funding available to tornado victims in Autauga and Dallas counties.

The announcement was made Sunday by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama). The federal aid will supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

“I’m thankful that President Biden has heard our calls and expedited a declaration of major disaster for the State of Alabama following Thursday’s devastating storms,” Sewell said in a statement. “This declaration will free up critical federal resources to relieve, recover and rebuild. I look forward to continuing to partner with Governor Ivey, Alabama’s congressional delegation, as well as state, local, and community stakeholders to use these resources as an opportunity to build back Selma and all the affected areas better for the people of Alabama.”

Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA app.

— Information from Office of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell