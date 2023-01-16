Another Severe Storm Threat This Week!

by Shane Butler

We have another storm threat later this week. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday. A strong cold front will head into the deep south and push a line of strong to severe storms ahead of it. All modes of severe storms will be possible and that includes; brief tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. In the meantime, we have a few days of spring-like warmth ahead. Temps will manage lower to mid 70s through Thursday. A few showers will be around Tuesday but thats about it. A better chance for rain will come Thursday and we see more rain possible over the upcoming weekend. Looks like we’re going to remain in a rather active weather pattern until further notice.