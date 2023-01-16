Classes in Selma City Schools to Be Remote This Week as Tornado Recovery Continues

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students in Selma City Schools will take classes remotely this week due to the devastating tornado that hit the city last Thursday.

Schools were closed last Friday and were closed today for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. It had been hoped they would reopen on Tuesday.

The school system says that it knows the need for flexibility for all families to make adjustments in the wake of the tornado.

While the students will be remote, employees will return on Wednesday.