Cloudy and Calm MLK Day

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting with clouds overhead and cool temperatures. Clouds will be the main story throughout the day, and rain chances remain very low. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 50s with clouds and a slight chance for isolated showers.

Tuesday will bring rain back into the forecast, with spotty showers likely around the area. Not everybody should expect rain, and severe weather is NOT expected. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

A fairly active week of weather is ahead, with several chances for rain in the forecast. After Tuesday, we’re watching Thursday for the chance for some stronger storms to enter the area, as well as very heavy rain. Friday will be calmer, but showers and storms return for the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average.