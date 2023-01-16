“Day of Service” Held in Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

by Alabama News Network Staff

Volunteers Help at That’s My Child – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Volunteers Help at That’s My Child – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Volunteers Help at That’s My Child – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Volunteers Help at That’s My Child – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Alabama News Network

Volunteers Help at That’s My Child – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – Alabama News Network

On the national holiday remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., HandsOn River Region held a day of service throughout the Montgomery area.

Events were held at various locations needing help. We found a group working at That’s My Child on Lower Wetumpka Road.

Volunteers gathered for a hot dog lunch provided by That’s My Dog and Communities of Transformation, then spent the afternoon in service at a non-profit.

Those at That’s My Child cleaned, sanitized and organized inside the organization’s four buildings, while others painted outside.

“All of our students that we serve here, we serve over 1,500 students, and these communities coming together, this is what helps keep us going,” Charles Lee, the founder and executive director of That’s My Child, said.