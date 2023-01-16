Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Remembered with Birthday Bash in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was remembered with a birthday bash and family fun day near the Montgomery home where he once lived.

The event was held on Jackson Street near the parsonage home where he lived when he was pastor of what was then called Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in the 1950s. The church later became known as the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in his honor.

With children out of school and sunshine overhead, there were plenty of activities for people to enjoy.

“Dr. King gave so much of his time and ultimately gave his life for the civil rights of everybody, so I’m grateful that we are now here in front of the parsonage celebrating his birthday,” Montgomery Arts and Music Foundation founder Valerie Smedley said.