Man Charged with Murder in Narrow Lane Road Shooting

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Narrow Lane Road.

Police say they have charged 29-year-old Brandon Taylor of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery.

Tolliver was shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on the morning of Wednesday, January 11.

Police say Taylor was taken into custody today by MPD SWAT and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

No other information has been released.