by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting.

Montgomery police say 44-year-old John Spooney of Montgomery is charged with killing 58-year-old Lewis Woodall, who was also from Montgomery.

Police say Woodall was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Willena Avenue. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released no other information about the case.