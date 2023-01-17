Severe Storm Threat Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning!

by Shane Butler

Another cold front will make a run at the state late Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible well out ahead of the front Wednesday but the main storm event will hold off until the overnight hours into Thursday morning. We expect a line of storms to develop along the boundary and push eastward. The storm system will enter west Alabama around midnight and work its way across the state overnight. The storms will exit the state into Georgia around noon Thursday. Some of the storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. This will be an overnight storm event so be sure you have a way to receive warnings.

Improving weather conditions will return as early as Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and mild conditions close out the day but temps will cool a bit overnight into early Friday. We expect lower 40s starting out Friday but afternoon temps will manage lower to mid 60s. It’s a pretty nice start to the weekend but it won’t stay that way for long. A disturbance will move along the northern gulf coast and this system will be a rain maker for us Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Looks like mainly rain for us with anything stronger staying well to our south and over the gulf. Temps will only manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs both days.

Next week will start out fairly nice on Monday. Mostly sunny skies along with temps in the lower 60s Monday afternoon. Another frontal system will be heading into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will bring us another round of rain and possibly storms.