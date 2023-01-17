Spotty Showers for Today

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday will feature isolated showers throughout the day, but NO SEVERE WEATHER is expected! Highs will be in the low 70s and clouds will remain overhead. Rain tapers off this evening, but thick cloud cover will hang around. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will feature a slight chance for showers, and these will also be widely scattered. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and some sunshine may peek through.

After Wednesday, we see a marginal threat for severe weather on Thursday. The main threat will likely only be damaging winds, but perhaps a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Friday is going to be nice and sunny, but rain will be back over the weekend. Temperatures will be taking a slight hit, and will likely remain in the low 60s next week.