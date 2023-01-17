Toddler Shot, Killed in Wilcox County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-year-old boy has been shot and killed near Camden.

Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston says the shooting happened on County Road 65 in the Meadowbrook community around 6PM Monday.

He says the child’s mother told investigators that she was driving down the road when someone started shooting. Colston says the toddler was the only person hit by the gunfire.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are investigating.

If you have information t0 help in the investigation, call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s office at (334) 682-9115.