Why were Inauguration Celebrations held on MLK Day?

by Teresa Lawson

Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday. According to the Alabama State Constitution the Governor’s term begins the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January which this year happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King.

But as visitors poured into Montgomery to celebrate MLK Day many were surprised to see their paths to Dexter Avenue barred as downtown Montgomery was set to honor Governor Ivey.

This left some residents and travelers feeling that a large-scale event held on a day set aside to honor Dr. King impedes upon the city’s impact on the civil rights movement.

We spoke to the Governor’s office who says the events falling on the same date is simply a coincidence. Governor Ivey recognized Dr. King in her Inauguration speech, thanking him and others for their contribution to Alabama.

The next Governor’s Inauguration, in 2027, will also fall on Dr. King’s Holiday.