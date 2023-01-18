Brief Period Of Rain/Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler

We still have a line of rain and storms moving through the area overnight into Thursday morning but the system is expected to be in a weakening state. We do expect a brief period of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lighting but that’s about it. The upper level support for this system to thrive isn’t in place over our area. The stronger dynamics are well to our north and west.

Thursday will start out with linger rain or storms in our eastern counties but westward areas will be under decreasing clouds and all areas see sunshine by early afternoon. The winds will be a bit gusty at 10-15 mph but all indications are we get a pretty decent looking afternoon. Temps will manage upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. We’re on the backside of a frontal boundary Thursday night into early Friday. The air behind the front is a little cooler and temps drop into the lower 40s Friday morning. Our sky is looking mostly sunny but temps will only manage lower 60s Friday afternoon.

The upcoming weekend is going to trend cloudy and wet at times. Another system will move across the deep south and its mainly a rain maker for us. A storm or two is likely across our southern most counties but most everyone else is looking at just rain. Clouds and rain activity will have an impact on temps and we’re only expecting highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s both days.