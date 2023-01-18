Isolated Showers This Afternoon; Stronger Storms Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting with dense fog and clouds overhead. Another spring-like day is in store for us today, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and the chance for isolated afternoon showers. Clouds will remain overhead tonight, with lows in the low 60s. Some patchy fog is likely, so do take precaution!

A strong line of storms will be entering the area shortly after midnight, but severe weather is currently not expected overnight into Thursday morning. Some storms within the line could be on the stronger side, with breezy winds, heavy rain, and loud claps of thunder. Fortunately, the line will be out of the area by around 10-11am tomorrow morning, and sunshine will be around for the afternoon! Highs will be in the low 70s.

After Thursday, cooler temperatures return for Friday with sunshine. Rain will be back in the forecast for the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain could be heavy at times, and flooding could become a concern. Monday will feature sunshine, but rain will be back once again for next week.