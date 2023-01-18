Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023
All are innocent until proven guilty
Posted:
Updated:
by
Alabama News Network Staff
-
BARGANIER, LEROY – Burglary 1st
-
BLEVINS, GABRIELLE – Theft of Property 1st
-
BOLAND, WILLIAM – Holding for USM Only
-
CARGILL, JERANDUM – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
-
CHEATHAM, OVETTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
-
COLEY, DEONTA – Assault 1st
-
COLMAN, ALFAGOES – Burglary 3rd
-
CUMBIE, TERRY – Capital Murder
-
DEJARNETTE, STEPHEN – Parole Violation
-
FRANKLIN, KEITAVIOUS – Assault 2nd
-
-
GASTON, MARVIN – On Loan From DOC
-
GIVAN, TERENCE – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
-
GRANT, JOHNNY – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
GRAVES, CHARLES – Dog,Cat Cruelty 1st
-
-
HART, QUARTERIO – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
HAWKINS, MARRIO – Forbidden Possession of Firearm
-
-
HOOVER, JONATHAN – Capital Murder During Kidnapping 1st
-
HOSEA, TY’KERRIA – Theft of Property 4th
-
-
JONES, QUATRAVIOUS – Burglary 3rd
-
JONES, REGINALD – Capital Murder During Kidnapping 1st
-
JORDAN, BRYANT – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
LEE, TAIWAN – Theft of Property 3rd
-
LONG, DWIGHT – Robbery 3rd
-
-
LUSTER, ALICIA – Theft of Property 1st
-
MCPHERSON, RODERICK – Robbery 1st
-
MOORE, WYNTON – Domestic Violence 1st
-
MOORER, MARCUS – Burglary 3rd
-
NORMAN, GLENN – Assault 2nd
-
-
OLIVER, FIDEL – Domestic Violence 1st
-
PETTUS, MARKIA – Fraudulent use of Credit Card
-
PRINGLE, KENNETH – Burglary 3rd
-
-
SCOTT, TIMOTHY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
-
SIMMONS, DENZEL – Manslaughter
-
SMITH, ABRAHAM – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
TERRELL, DESMOND – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
WADDLE, JOLEE – Unlawful Possession Of Control Substance
-
WASHINGTON, DAVID – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance
-
-
WHITT, LIDAL – Theft of Property 3rd
-
WILLIAMS, DELVECCHIO – Robbery 1st
-
ZEIGLER, TOREZ – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/01/2023-1/15/2023.
All are innocent unless proven guilty.