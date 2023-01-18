Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023

All are innocent until proven guilty

BARGANIER, LEROY – Burglary 1st

BLEVINS, GABRIELLE – Theft of Property 1st

BOLAND, WILLIAM – Holding for USM Only

CARGILL, JERANDUM – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

CHEATHAM, OVETTA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



COLEY, DEONTA – Assault 1st

COLMAN, ALFAGOES – Burglary 3rd

CUMBIE, TERRY – Capital Murder

DEJARNETTE, STEPHEN – Parole Violation

FRANKLIN, KEITAVIOUS – Assault 2nd



GASTON, MARVIN – On Loan From DOC

GIVAN, TERENCE – Domestic Violence 3rd

GORDON, QUONTAVIUS – DUI

GRANT, JOHNNY – Domestic Violence 3rd

GRAVES, CHARLES – Dog,Cat Cruelty 1st



HART, QUARTERIO – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

HAWKINS, MARRIO – Forbidden Possession of Firearm

HOGAN, JEREMY – Rape 1st

HOOVER, JONATHAN – Capital Murder During Kidnapping 1st

HOSEA, TY’KERRIA – Theft of Property 4th



JONES, QUATRAVIOUS – Burglary 3rd

JONES, REGINALD – Capital Murder During Kidnapping 1st

JORDAN, BRYANT – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

LEE, TAIWAN – Theft of Property 3rd

LONG, DWIGHT – Robbery 3rd



LUSTER, ALICIA – Theft of Property 1st

MCPHERSON, RODERICK – Robbery 1st

MOORE, WYNTON – Domestic Violence 1st

MOORER, MARCUS – Burglary 3rd

NORMAN, GLENN – Assault 2nd



OLIVER, FIDEL – Domestic Violence 1st

PETTUS, MARKIA – Fraudulent use of Credit Card

PRINGLE, KENNETH – Burglary 3rd

SANDERS, ERIC – Rape 2nd

SCOTT, TIMOTHY – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



SIMMONS, DENZEL – Manslaughter

SMITH, ABRAHAM – Domestic Violence 3rd

TERRELL, DESMOND – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

WADDLE, JOLEE – Unlawful Possession Of Control Substance

WASHINGTON, DAVID – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance



WHITT, LIDAL – Theft of Property 3rd

WILLIAMS, DELVECCHIO – Robbery 1st

ZEIGLER, TOREZ – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

