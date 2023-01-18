Opelika Police to Update Case of “Baby Jane Doe”

by Alabama News Network Staff

We are awaiting new information coming Thursday morning from the Opelika Police Department on the mystery of the girl called “Baby Jane Doe” and how she died nearly 11 years ago.

The police department has called a 10AM CST news conference about the case. It is not known what new information will be coming out. WAKA will have coverage.

As we’ve reported over the years, the skeletal remains of a little girl were found on January 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika. It’s believed the child died between 2010 and 2011 with a focus on the summer or fall of 2011.

WATCH: 10 Years Later, Few Answers about “Baby Jane Doe”

She is estimated to have been 4 to 7 years old and had medium length black hair. Her height, weight, and eye color cannot be determined. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggests she had likely been abused and malnourished.

A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the remains, but it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

Chemical isotope testing on her bones suggests she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida, area.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has offered a $5,000 reward to help Opelika police learn the child’s identity.

If you have any information regarding the identity of Baby Jane Doe, please call Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.