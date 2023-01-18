Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area.

Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday.

Disaster relief items such as diapers of all sizes, water, body wash, shampoo and conditioner can be donated, but used clothing is not accepted. The Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund will help those who are trying to recover.

“I think it’s so important that the community shows the outreach to the other communities down here, and the various counties that have been impacted,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said. “This is just one way for us to help those families, to help find some of that normalcy.”

City Hall is located at 101 West Main Street in Prattville.