United Way Offices Working to Help Tornado Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

The River Region United Way, the United Way of Selma & Dallas County, and many others, including WAKA and Winn-Dixie, are working together to bring help to tornado victims in our area.

The office of the United Way of Selma & Dallas County is located near West Dallas Avenue, one of the areas that the tornado hit. The office sustained major damage. Despite that, the office is still working to help others.

“We’re closed temporarily until we can get our repairs done,” Jeff Cothran, the executive director of the Selma office, said.

Money raised will go into a special disaster fund, which allows the United Way to give financial support to affected families.

“After the storm, people have gotten their insurance filed and FEMA has done their low interest loans, we’re going to have a lot of people who need help. And the money donated is gonna be used to take care of these people,” Cothran said.

“These disasters come out of nowhere, and sometimes we’re not prepared for it, they’re not prepared, so having these funds can really support these victims. We can really help them fill in these gaps, get them back into a place or put them back to where they used to be,” River Region United Way Marketing Director Aaleia Freeman said.

The River Region United Way is collecting money for tornado victims in its service area, which includes Autauga and Elmore counties.

Tornado victims who get money from The United Way can used it in conjunction with money from FEMA and other government agencies.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, made its own donation to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County. Despite having a store on West Dallas Avenue in Selma that was damaged by the storm, the company made a $100,000 donation. The store has reopened after repairs were made.

It also donated $15,000 worth of groceries to the Selma Area Food Bank.

WAKA and our Alabama News Network stations are working with both United Way offices to collect monetary donations.

SELMA

To help tornado victims in Selma — text “Selma” to 62644.

AUTAUGA/ELMORE COUNTIES

To help tornado victims in Autauga and Elmore counties — text “Disaster23” to 41444.

This is a good way to get relief to the victims quickly.

If you are in need of help, call 211 from wherever you are in our area. This number will connect you with an operator 24 hours a day with the help of the United Way. This will put you in touch with those who can provide the services you need.