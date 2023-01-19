A Rainy Period Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a cold front and that’s allowing colder air to gradually spill into the state tonight. The air behind the front is also dry and we expect a clear sky along with chilly overnight temps. Looks like upper 30s to lower 40s are likely for morning lows. We go into Friday with clouds working back into the area. We’ll call it filtered sunshine with afternoon temps in the lower 60s for highs.

The weekend is setting up to be rather cloudy and wet. A disturbance moves along the northern gulf and it sends moisture our way. The setup is for mainly just rain as any storm threat stays well south of us. Rainfall potential will be around 1 inch for our area. Temps will continue cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Next week starts out mostly sunny and dry for Monday but Tuesday into Wednesday will be trending wet. Another disturbance will push eastward through the area. Rain and even a few storms are possible with this round. Rainfall seems to be a bit more and some spots could pick up a couple of inches. This system moves out and high pressure builds over the area late week. This should put us back into a drier weather pattern for a few days. Temps will be colder behind the disturbance. We’re thinking highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s both Thursday and Friday.