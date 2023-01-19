Alabama Cattlemen’s Association welcomes DYW contestants and host moms

by Alabama News Network Staff

The contestants from Distinguished Young Women of Alabama took a break from rehearsals Thursday to have lunch downtown.

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association welcomes all 41 contestants and their host moms to their facility.

All contestants, including Montgomery County, stay with a host family throughout the week of festivities.

“I love this program,” said Host Mom Melissa Amos. “I love these girls. This program meant so much to me when I was a part of it years ago. I hope my daughter will participate in it one day and so, this is the best of the best. These girls are the best our state has to offer and we are just thrilled to have them here and to be able to have them in our homes.”

The Preliminary Rounds get underway Friday night at Frazer Church with the Finals Saturday night.

For more information or to learn how you can purchase tickets, click here.