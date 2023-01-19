Andrew Szymanski joins race for Montgomery City Council District 7

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery small business owner Andrew Szymanski is joining the race for Montgomery City Council District 7.

Szymanski made the announcement Thursday.

The seat is currently held by Clay McInnis, who announced in early January that he won’t seek re-election.

In addition to being a small business owner, Szymanski is a non-profit executive and a community leader. Szymanksi says he is dedicated to unlocking the opportunities for growth and a higher quality of life in Montgomery.

“After much thought and talking with other community leaders, I am pleased to officially announce my candidacy for City Council District 7. In today’s political climate, we are seeing more political games being played versus leadership. I am running because we need more business minded people serving in City Hall who will help move the needle to make our communities better, safer, and more attractive to outsiders looking for a new home.”

Szymanski is not the only candidate in the race. Community activist Ja’Mel Brown also announced his intent to run.

This year’s city elections for mayor and council are August 22.