Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma Will Go On

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s been one week since the tornadoes hit our area.

Despite that, officials with the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma say this year’s event will go on as scheduled.

Jubilee organizers say — in light of the devastation left behind in the city from a recent tornado — the annual Voting Rights event — is needed now more than ever.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates Bloody Sunday — the Selma to Montgomery March — and the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

And the event draws thousands of people to Selma each year.

The focus of this year’s event — is to help secure resources for local recovery efforts.

“And we want everybody to come to Jubilee with their funds — with their energy — with their ideas to help rebuild Selma — and to be all that we can be together,” BCJ board member, Dr. Adria Winfrey.

“We don’t need people just to come here and walk,” said Dallas Co. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“We don’t need people to come here and talk. But we need for you to leave some financial dollars here in Selma, Dallas County.”

The goal of the Jubilee — is to inspire people to respect and appreciate the power of the vote.