WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”

At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.

Her remains were found at Brookhaven Trailer Park on Hurst Street in Opelika on January 28, 2012. Investigators still don’t know if she had been killed in Opelika or somewhere else.

But they do know much more about who she was. They say she was born to Sherry Wiggins in Maryland, who lost custody of Amore in 2009 in a Virginia court to Amore’s father, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff, Jr. Since then, police say Wiggins has paid child support to Vickerstaff, not knowing that Amore had been killed.

Police say Vickerstaff was born and raised in Opelika but joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia; Honolulu, Hawaii; and is currently stationed in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police say he has been charged with felony murder. His wife, who is not related to Amore, is Ruth Vickerstaff, who police say is charged with failure to report a missing person.

