Poarch Band of Creek Indians Chief of Police Passes Away

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is mourning the loss of its police chief.

Tribal Chair & CEO Stephanie Bryan said Chief of Police Mike Reynolds passed away unexpectedly Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

Reynolds became the Tribe’s Chief of Police in 2016 after a 35-plus year career in law enforcement in Mobile County and for the city of Chickasaw.

“During his years with us, Mike worked tirelessly to ensure our public safety while forging deep connections with countless Tribal members and our neighbors,” said Bryan. “His loss will be felt deeply by many. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Mike’s family and his many law enforcement colleagues.”