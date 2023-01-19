Sunshine Returns This Afternoon; Rain Likely for the Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

A weak line of rain is moving through the area currently, but weakening significantly as it moves eastward. Rain could be heavy at times, but no other impactful weather is expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s today, with tons of afternoon sunshine! Clear skies will remain tonight, and it’ll be on the cooler side with lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Friday will start off clear, but clouds will begin to build throughout the day. Highs will only be in the low 60s and upper 50s, but rain will not be around for Friday.

After Friday, showers will re-enter the forecast over the weekend, and flooding could become an issue. Severe weather is not expected. Monday will be sunny and calm, but more rain returns Tuesday. Our temperatures will remain near average in the low 60s and upper 50s.