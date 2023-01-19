Wetumpka Marks Four Years Since Devastating Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

As people across our area start the recovery process from last Thursday’s tornadoes, people in Wetumpka are marking four years since a tornado left part of their city in ruins.

It was January 19, 2019, that a tornado hit, destroying much of an area just across the Coosa River from downtown. The tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds of up to 135 mph.

No one was killed, but the police department and the First Presbyterian Church were destroyed, while First Baptist Church had major damage. Other homes and other businesses were also lost.

Today, the police department is in an old Wells Fargo Bank building. But the memories of that day still linger for Police Chief Greg Benton.

“It’s been amazing how well this town coped. From the very day, you had community leaders from other cities come in and people from other communities, our community, people within our community started to clean up immediately,” Benton said.

First Baptist Church is holding an open house for a building that had to be rebuilt after the tornado.