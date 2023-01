by Alabama News Network Staff

A woman has been killed after hitting a deer with her car in Tallapoosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Phebe Foy of Auburn was driving on Alabama Highway 120 just before 5:30PM Wednesday when she hit the deer. They say her car then left the roadway and hit a tree.

Foy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about one mile east of Reeltown.