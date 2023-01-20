Clouds Increase Friday; Rain Likely This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds increase Friday afternoon while temperatures remain noticeably cooler than Thursday. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s, with a northwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph. The sky becomes mainly cloudy Friday night, with showers possible late. Temperatures cool into the low 40s with a north breeze of 4 to 8 mph. Rain appears likely Saturday, perhaps mainly in south Alabama during the morning, but spreads across the rest of our area by the afternoon.

Outside of rain, the sky remains mainly cloudy and temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s. Saturday night lows remain in the upper 40s. Meanwhile, rain continues, and could be fairly widespread and heavy at times. Showers linger Sunday, though rain coverage and intensity appear lower. The sky remains mainly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain departs and clouds at least partially clear Sunday night. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s early Monday morning. Monday features a fair amount of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another round of rain and possibly storms arrives late next Tuesday. An approaching storm system bears watching for severe weather potential in Alabama Tuesday night.

Rain departs Wednesday, with sunshine possible during the afternoon. Temperatures remain cool as the system departs, with highs in the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night lows fall to near freezing (32°). Next Thursday and Friday look rain-free with some sunshine. However, daytime temperatures only peak in the 50s each day, with lows near freezing each night.