Cool and Cloudy Friday; Rainy Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting with a mix of clouds and clear skies before sunrise. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 50s today and rain is not in the forecast. Tonight, clouds will be overhead and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will begin with rain to our south, and clouds overhead for most. Rain will be more likely across the area in the afternoon, and highs will likely remain in the mid 50s.

Sunday will feature similar weather to Saturday, with rain likely most of the day, but clearing skies by the evening. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but more rain will return on Tuesday/Wednesday. Using the EURO model, rainfall amounts do not raise any eyebrows, so flooding will not be an issue.