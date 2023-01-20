New Air Traffic Control Tower Up & Running in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new air traffic control tower is up and running at Craig Field Airport in Selma.

The new temporary tower for Advanced ATC went operational earlier this week. And a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration — this afternoon.

It’s been 45 years since there has been air traffic control service in the area.

Company officials say having controlled air space is the first step to bringing more business and traffic to the airport.

“Normally, when you have controlled air space and you have air traffic control service on the airport, pilots tend to want to come to airports that have ATC service,” said Advance ATC COO Daniel Cunningham.

“So, I foresee a lot of increased traffic for the airport, additional fuel sales and those types of things.”

The company has also started an air traffic control training academy at Craig Field.