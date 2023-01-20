New Small Business Opens its Doors in Pike Road

by Carrington Cole

A new small business has just opened up in the town of Pike Road.

Pike Road Nutrition is a healthy smoothie and juice bar where customers can order from a variety of healthy drinks full of vitamins, nutrients, and protein.

The new store is run by a mother daughter duo, Jeanine and Taylor Faulkner, who were originally making and selling their drinks at their home before officially opening their own shop. The store also does special deliveries if you are in the Pike Road or Montgomery area and you order 4 or more teas, shakes, or coffees.

Pike Road nutrition is located at 15670 Vaughn Road and is open Monday through Friday. You can visit their Facebook page or Instagram for more information about their menu and working hours.