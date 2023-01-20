Rainy Conditions Likely This Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our weekend is looking cloudy and wet. If you have outdoor plans, rain will probably be a factor at some point. A disturbance will be moving along the northern gulf. Rain will spread across the area throughout Saturday. It starts in south Alabama and advances northward through the afternoon. Temps will only manage lower to mid 50s for highs. The rain continues into Saturday night and into Sunday. Rainfall potential is expected to range between 1 to 2 inches. At this point, it looks to all be rain and no severe storm threat this go around.

Next week starts out mostly sunny and dry on Monday. We’re in between systems and that will give us a breather before the next round of storms move into the area Tuesday. This system will be stronger and we will need to introduce the threat for severe storms. All modes of severe storms will be possible including: tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Timing is setting up for Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. We will be studying future data and update you as we go towards the event.

The latter half of next week will be trending dry and a bit colder. High pressure will build over the region and that puts us back into a mixture of sun and clouds. Temps will hover in the 50s for highs and lows in the lower to mid 30s.