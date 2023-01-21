Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

by Carrington Cole

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage.

Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.

Stephen NeSmith, who is the Second Counselor of Montgomery Stake Presidency, had this to say about why the church always tries to help people during natural disaster situations.

“Whenever a disaster strikes like what happened here in Selma, we try to mobilize as a group,” stated NeSmith. “We want to provide service and really reach out and minister to those that have been affected. We feel very strongly that that’s what Jesus Christ would be doing and we try to follow him.”

The Church of Latter-Day Saints volunteers will still be cleaning up in Selma Sunday as well, and are still accepting work orders to help Selma residents.