Cloudy, Cool With Rain Sunday; Sunshine Monday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was cloudy and cool with rain for much of the day. Rain continues Saturday night, and might be heavy at times. Some rumbles of thunder may occur, but there is no risk for severe storms in our area overnight. Temperatures hardly budge, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Rain coverage could be more spotty by Sunday morning, but the sky remains mainly cloudy.

Rain remains possible throughout Sunday, with a mainly cloudy sky otherwise. Temperatures only warm into the 50s. Rain departs Sunday night, with a clearing sky. Lows fall into the low 40s. The sky may become mainly sunny Monday, but afternoon temperatures only warm into the 50s to 60°. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. Tuesday begins sunny, but clouds increase during the afternoon.

Another round of rain and storms arrive Tuesday night as another dynamic storm system takes aim at Alabama. It appears some storms may become strong to severe, capable of damaging winds and even tornadoes as far north as highway 80. The storm prediction center currently places a 15% severe probability, or slight (level 2/5) risk equivalent area in south Alabama Tuesday night. Check back for updates to our forecast in the coming days as details become clearer.

Rain and storms continue through early Wednesday morning, but Alabama trends drier by the afternoon. Temperatures trend cooler behind the front. Wednesday night lows fall to near freezing (32°). Temperatures only warm into the 50s despite some sunshine Thursday and Friday. Lows fall to near freezing each night. Next weekend looks cool but mainly dry, although some rain may move into Alabama late next Sunday or Sunday night.