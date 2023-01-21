Montgomery police investigate two separate shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday morning.

The first happened around 4:30 a.m. when MPD was called to a local hospital in response to an adult male showing up there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined that the shooting incident occurred in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle.

The second shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road.

Officers and fire medics arrived to find an adult male also with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested in either case. The incidents remain under investigation.