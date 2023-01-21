UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help.

People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Autauga and Dallas counties had already been approved earlier in the week.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling (800) 621-3362 from 6AM-10PM CST. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

