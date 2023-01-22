Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman.

Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church.

Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year.

Hodge will now go on to represent Alabama in the national competition to be held in Mobile in June.

WAKA is sitting down with Hodge Sunday and we will have her reaction on winning starting at 5:30 p.m.