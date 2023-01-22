Homicide investigation underway after victim dies in shooting on Westview Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday

Officers were called to the 800 block of Westview Drive around 6:20 p.m. on a person shot.

Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Andrew Russell, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Russell was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries Friday.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.