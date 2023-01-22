One dead, one injured in Troy shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call related to a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found two victims, who have not been identified, with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in Dothan for non-life threatening injuries.

Troy police say the suspect was on the scene and taken into custody. Charges are expected to be filed.

The Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted in securing the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.