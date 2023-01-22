Rain Ends, Clouds Clear Sunday Night, Sunshine Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday was downright gloomy across central and south Alabama. The sky was cloudy, temperatures were cool, and a steady, light rain fell for much of the day. However, rain tapers off Sunday night, and clouds at least partially clear. Although, temperatures trend colder with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds turn to the west at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills could be in the 30s early Monday morning.

Sunshine may become abundant by Monday afternoon, but temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and a north breeze of 5 to 10 mph. Monday night lows may fall to near freezing (32°). Tuesday begins tranquil across central and south Alabama, with sunshine for at least part of the day. However, Tuesday night looks much different. A dynamic storm system brings strong to severe storm potential to our area.

The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk across south Alabama, near and south of highway 80 Tuesday through Tuesday night. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary hazards. Storms may not enter west Alabama until midnight Tuesday night. Storms progress east overnight, finally exiting southeast Alabama into Georgia around 7AM.

The rest of Wednesday looks drier but cool and breezy as a cold front pushes through the state. Wednesday night lows fall into the 30s. Sunshine fills the sky with some clouds in the mix Thursday and Friday. However, afternoon temperatures only reach the 50s, while overnight lows fall to near freezing (32°). Next Saturday looks mainly dry, but more rain appears possible Saturday night and Sunday.