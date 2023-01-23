10 Killed In California Mass Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting.

Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50.

Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.

Police did not release a motive in the shooting.

Monterey Park is a largely Asian-American community in California.