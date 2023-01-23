Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Nt. Into Wednesday Morning

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the region is giving us a nice looking start to the work week. The high will gradually give way to a storm system moving into the area late Tuesday. In the meantime, we get a clear and cold night with temps falling into the lower 30s. Most of Tuesday is looking sunny and cool with temps near 60 degrees for afternoon highs.

We enter into a severe storm threat late Tuesday night and it continues into early Wednesday. A line of strong to severe storms will be likely. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The storms enter west Alabama around 11pm and advance eastward overnight. Most of the storms are into Georgia by 7am Wednesday. Another threat will be non-thunderstorm winds in advance of the storm system. We expect winds 15-25 with gust up to 40 mph. The windy conditions could linger throughout the daylight hours Wednesday.

The rest of the work week will look a lot different. High pressure returns and we’re back to sunny skies. Temperatures will manage mid to upper 50s for highs and lows trending colder with lower 30s through Saturday morning.

Over the upcoming weekend, Saturday is looking like the better day weatherwise. We expect sunny skies and temps reaching the lower 60s for highs. Clouds and rain activity are quickly back in the area Sunday and this setup will linger into Monday of next week.