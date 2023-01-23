Sunny Monday Afternoon; Strong to Severe Storms Tomorrow Night

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with clouds overhead, but don’t worry about being under overcast skies throughout the day! Sunshine will be expected this afternoon, but temperatures will only likely be in the mid 50s. Clear skies will hang around tonight, and lows will be right around freezing.

Tuesday will start off fairly calm, with mostly clear skies and a cool morning. However, clouds will begin to build in the afternoon ahead of an approaching system which could bring some strong to severe storms to the area. Our primary threat will be damaging winds, although a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The greatest tornado risk will remain to our south, but a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out for our area. This event will be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for tomorrow.

After Wednesday morning, calmer weather will hang around for several days! Temperatures will still remain at or below average, especially after that system moves through. Thursday and Friday could struggle to get out of the upper 40s.