Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call related to a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Miller was pronounced dead on the scene. The other, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in Dothan for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the person has been treated and released from the hospital.

Troy police say Christian was on the scene and taken into custody. Christian is in the Pike County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted in securing the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.