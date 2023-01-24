Community Remembers Stephanie Stone

by Teresa Lawson

Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed.

Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong. The suspect, 18-year-old Jamorian Bell, is charged with Capital Murder for her death.

Stone worked as the receptionist at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery and spent her days welcoming and encouraging those who fight for their own lives daily. She’s remembered as being a selfless giver who took time to help in any way she could. From driving patients to and from appointments to donating gas money to patients or simply offering a smile and words of wisdom.

Those who knew Stone said she was a bright beacon of hope for those around her and will be remembered for her love and kindness. She was 64 years old.