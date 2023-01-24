More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case

by Teresa Lawson

Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case.

It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven Trailer Park who said that her dog had found what they thought might be human remains. Residents who still live in the area still remember that day and say they could never forget the circumstances surrounding what happened to her.

That discovery in Brookhaven shook the Opelika Police Department to its core sending them on an 11 year search for who the remains belonged to and who was responsible for the child’s death. And now, thanks to new DNA information a name, Amore, has been given and the suspects have been found and charged.

Amore’s father and stepmother have been charged with her murder.