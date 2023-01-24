REPORTS: Alabama OC Bill O’Brien to Return to Patriots

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is reportedly returning back to the New England Patriots as its new offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low quoted multiple sources that the 53-year-old O’Brien agreed to the deal Tuesday.

O’Brien spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Tide.

O’Brien began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2007 as an offensive assistant before eventually becoming the offensive coordinator in 2011.